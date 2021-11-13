Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) and the Denver Broncos (5-4) hit the field in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Smith has 38 catches on 62 targets, with a team-high 537 receiving yards (59.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 62 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 22.5% of the target share.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

This week Smith will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (239.6 yards allowed per game).

The Broncos have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Smith was targeted six times and picked up 116 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Smith's stat line in his last three games shows 11 grabs for 192 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 64.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 18 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

