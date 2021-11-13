Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Smith has 38 catches on 62 targets, with a team-high 537 receiving yards (59.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Smith has been the target of 62 of his team's 276 passing attempts this season, or 22.5% of the target share.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- This week Smith will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (239.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Broncos have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Smith was targeted six times and picked up 116 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Smith's stat line in his last three games shows 11 grabs for 192 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 64.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 18 times.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
Kenneth Gainwell
31
11.2%
19
164
1
5
13.5%
