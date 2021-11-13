Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Diontae Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) meet the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's 530 receiving yards (66.3 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 45 catches on 69 targets with three touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 23.0% (69 total) of his team's 300 passing attempts this season.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The Lions are giving up 258.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Johnson hauled in five passes for 56 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Johnson's 20 receptions have gotten him 225 yards (75.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 32 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

69

23.0%

45

530

3

6

15.8%

Chase Claypool

52

17.3%

29

433

1

7

18.4%

Najee Harris

52

17.3%

40

289

2

10

26.3%

Pat Freiermuth

33

11.0%

27

245

4

7

18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive