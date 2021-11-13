There will be player prop betting options available for Diontae Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) meet the Detroit Lions (0-8) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 530 receiving yards (66.3 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 45 catches on 69 targets with three touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 23.0% (69 total) of his team's 300 passing attempts this season.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

The Lions are giving up 258.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Johnson hauled in five passes for 56 yards while being targeted six times.

Johnson's 20 receptions have gotten him 225 yards (75.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 32 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 69 23.0% 45 530 3 6 15.8% Chase Claypool 52 17.3% 29 433 1 7 18.4% Najee Harris 52 17.3% 40 289 2 10 26.3% Pat Freiermuth 33 11.0% 27 245 4 7 18.4%

Powered By Data Skrive