Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 530 receiving yards (66.3 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 45 catches on 69 targets with three touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 23.0% (69 total) of his team's 300 passing attempts this season.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 60.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The Lions are giving up 258.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Johnson hauled in five passes for 56 yards while being targeted six times.
- Johnson's 20 receptions have gotten him 225 yards (75.0 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 32 times.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
69
23.0%
45
530
3
6
15.8%
Chase Claypool
52
17.3%
29
433
1
7
18.4%
Najee Harris
52
17.3%
40
289
2
10
26.3%
Pat Freiermuth
33
11.0%
27
245
4
7
18.4%
Powered By Data Skrive