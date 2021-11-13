Elijah Mitchell has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West rivals at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 469 yards on 89 carries (58.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

He has tacked on nine catches for 73 yards (9.1 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 205 times this season, and he's carried 89 of those attempts (43.4%).

The 49ers have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 99.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The 49ers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Mitchell rushed eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).

He also caught five passes for 43 yards.

Mitchell has 280 yards on 44 carries (93.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Mitchell has also caught five passes for 43 yards (14.3 ypg).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 89 43.4% 469 3 10 38.5% 5.3 Trey Sermon 31 15.1% 135 1 1 3.8% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 13.2% 133 1 4 15.4% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 13 6.3% 48 1 4 15.4% 3.7

Powered By Data Skrive