Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Elijah Mitchell has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West rivals at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 469 yards on 89 carries (58.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on nine catches for 73 yards (9.1 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 205 times this season, and he's carried 89 of those attempts (43.4%).
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 99.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • The 49ers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Mitchell rushed eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).
  • He also caught five passes for 43 yards.
  • Mitchell has 280 yards on 44 carries (93.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • Mitchell has also caught five passes for 43 yards (14.3 ypg).

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

89

43.4%

469

3

10

38.5%

5.3

Trey Sermon

31

15.1%

135

1

1

3.8%

4.4

Trey Lance

27

13.2%

133

1

4

15.4%

4.9

JaMycal Hasty

13

6.3%

48

1

4

15.4%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive