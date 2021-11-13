Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 469 yards on 89 carries (58.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has tacked on nine catches for 73 yards (9.1 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 205 times this season, and he's carried 89 of those attempts (43.4%).
- The 49ers have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Rams.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 99.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- The 49ers are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Mitchell rushed eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).
- He also caught five passes for 43 yards.
- Mitchell has 280 yards on 44 carries (93.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- Mitchell has also caught five passes for 43 yards (14.3 ypg).
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
89
43.4%
469
3
10
38.5%
5.3
Trey Sermon
31
15.1%
135
1
1
3.8%
4.4
Trey Lance
27
13.2%
133
1
4
15.4%
4.9
JaMycal Hasty
13
6.3%
48
1
4
15.4%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive