November 13, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York

Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 10 against the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' 28 catches have yielded 478 yards (59.8 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 51 times.
  • Sanders has been the target of 51 of his team's 322 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
  • Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 59.9% passing plays and 40.1% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • Sanders has averaged 44 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sanders, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 291.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders put together a 65-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on four catches (16.2 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three games, Sanders has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 156 yards, averaging 52.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

51

15.8%

28

478

4

7

12.5%

Stefon Diggs

73

22.7%

48

588

3

13

23.2%

Cole Beasley

67

20.8%

51

446

1

8

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

8.4%

21

286

5

7

12.5%

