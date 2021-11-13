Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 10 against the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' 28 catches have yielded 478 yards (59.8 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 51 times.

Sanders has been the target of 51 of his team's 322 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.9% passing plays and 40.1% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Sanders has averaged 44 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sanders, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 291.0 yards per game through the air.

The Jets have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Sanders put together a 65-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on four catches (16.2 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three games, Sanders has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 156 yards, averaging 52.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 8.4% 21 286 5 7 12.5%

