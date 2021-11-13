Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' 28 catches have yielded 478 yards (59.8 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 51 times.
- Sanders has been the target of 51 of his team's 322 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
- Sanders (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 59.9% passing plays and 40.1% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- Sanders has averaged 44 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Jets, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sanders, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 291.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 14th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Sanders put together a 65-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on four catches (16.2 yards per catch) while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three games, Sanders has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 156 yards, averaging 52.0 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
8.4%
21
286
5
7
12.5%
