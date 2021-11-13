The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) and Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA foes at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.1, is 5.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.0 points under the 51.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Owls games this season is 52.4, 3.9 points above Saturday's total of 48.5.

The 55.8 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-4-1 this season.

The Owls have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Owls score just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.3) than the Monarchs allow (29.3).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls collect 59.0 more yards per game (422.4) than the Monarchs give up per contest (363.4).

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 363.4 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (8).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in five chances).

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Monarchs rack up 25.8 points per game, 3.6 more than the Owls surrender (22.2).

When Old Dominion puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Monarchs rack up just 10.7 fewer yards per game (377.3) than the Owls allow per matchup (388.0).

Old Dominion is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 388.0 yards.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Season Stats