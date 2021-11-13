Publish date:
Florida vs. Samford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Florida vs. Samford
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have combined for 70 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.
- In 50% of Samford's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 70.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.2, is 3.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 60.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Gators and their opponents score an average of 57.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 68.3 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Florida is 3-6-0 this season.
- The Gators covered the spread in their only game when favored by 33 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Gators average 6.5 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Bulldogs give up (35.9).
- Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.9 points.
- The Gators rack up just 13.7 fewer yards per game (467.4) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (481.1).
- Florida is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 481.1 yards.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, 18 more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (0).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.
Samford Stats and Trends
- Samford has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- Samford has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs average 12.1 more points per game (36.8) than the Gators allow (24.7).
- Samford is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.
- The Bulldogs average 451.8 yards per game, 100.6 more yards than the 351.2 the Gators give up.
- The Bulldogs have zero giveaways this season, while the Gators have nine takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Samford
29.4
Avg. Points Scored
36.8
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
467.4
Avg. Total Yards
451.8
351.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
481.1
18
Giveaways
0
9
Takeaways
0