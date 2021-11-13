The Florida Gators (4-5) square off against an FCS opponent, the Samford Bulldogs.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. Samford

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined for 70 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this season.

In 50% of Samford's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 70.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.2, is 3.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 60.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Gators and their opponents score an average of 57.3 points per game, 12.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 68.3 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida is 3-6-0 this season.

The Gators covered the spread in their only game when favored by 33 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Gators average 6.5 fewer points per game (29.4) than the Bulldogs give up (35.9).

Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.9 points.

The Gators rack up just 13.7 fewer yards per game (467.4) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (481.1).

Florida is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 481.1 yards.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, 18 more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (0).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

Samford Stats and Trends

Samford has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Samford has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 12.1 more points per game (36.8) than the Gators allow (24.7).

Samford is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.

The Bulldogs average 451.8 yards per game, 100.6 more yards than the 351.2 the Gators give up.

The Bulldogs have zero giveaways this season, while the Gators have nine takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats