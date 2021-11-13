MWC rivals will clash when the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 51 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 47.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 59.5 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.2 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Fresno State is 6-4-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 24.5 points or more (in three chances).

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 32.9 points per game, 6.8 more than the Lobos surrender per matchup (26.1).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 124.1 more yards per game (467.8) than the Lobos allow per contest (343.7).

Fresno State is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses more than 343.7 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (11).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has one win against the spread in nine games this year.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 24.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Lobos rack up 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs allow (22.7).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.

The Lobos rack up 258.9 yards per game, 100.2 fewer yards than the 359.1 the Bulldogs give up.

This season the Lobos have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (19).

Season Stats