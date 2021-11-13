Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has hauled in 25 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 36 times and averages 41.0 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 13.8% of the 261 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kittle has averaged 92.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Rams, 32.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 272.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Kittle was targeted eight times and picked up 101 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Kittle's six receptions over his last three games are good enough for 101 yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted eight times.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
36
13.8%
25
328
1
1
3.6%
Deebo Samuel
81
31.0%
49
882
4
7
25.0%
Brandon Aiyuk
31
11.9%
19
230
2
5
17.9%
Mohamed Sanu
24
9.2%
15
177
0
3
10.7%
