George Kittle has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West rivals meet in Week 10 when Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has hauled in 25 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 36 times and averages 41.0 receiving yards.

So far this season, 13.8% of the 261 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kittle has averaged 92.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Rams, 32.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 272.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Kittle was targeted eight times and picked up 101 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kittle's six receptions over his last three games are good enough for 101 yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted eight times.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9% Mohamed Sanu 24 9.2% 15 177 0 3 10.7%

