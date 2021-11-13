Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Author:

George Kittle has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West rivals meet in Week 10 when Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has hauled in 25 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown this year. He has been targeted 36 times and averages 41.0 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 13.8% of the 261 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • The 49ers have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kittle has averaged 92.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Rams, 32.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 272.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Kittle was targeted eight times and picked up 101 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Kittle's six receptions over his last three games are good enough for 101 yards (33.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted eight times.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

36

13.8%

25

328

1

1

3.6%

Deebo Samuel

81

31.0%

49

882

4

7

25.0%

Brandon Aiyuk

31

11.9%

19

230

2

5

17.9%

Mohamed Sanu

24

9.2%

15

177

0

3

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive