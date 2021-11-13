Publish date:
Georgia vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- So far this season, 77.8% of Tennessee's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.
- Saturday's total is 20.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 34.8 points per game, 21.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.6, 6.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .
- The 56-point total for this game is 6.6 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bulldogs average 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers give up (28.2).
- Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.2 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up only 12.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (418.0).
- In games that Georgia amasses over 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Volunteers.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers rack up 31.6 more points per game (38.2) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team records more than 6.6 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (232.4).
- When Tennessee churns out more than 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Volunteers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Tennessee
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.2
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
430.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.6
232.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.0
11
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
11