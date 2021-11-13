The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) and Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC) will face each other in clash of SEC opponents at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

So far this season, 77.8% of Tennessee's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.

Saturday's total is 20.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 34.8 points per game, 21.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.6, 6.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .

The 56-point total for this game is 6.6 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Volunteers games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers give up (28.2).

Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.2 points.

The Bulldogs rack up only 12.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Volunteers give up per matchup (418.0).

In games that Georgia amasses over 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Volunteers.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Volunteers rack up 31.6 more points per game (38.2) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team records more than 6.6 points.

The Volunteers rack up 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (232.4).

When Tennessee churns out more than 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Volunteers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats