The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC foes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 1.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 47.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Yellow Jackets games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5 total in this game is 1.1 points higher than the 53.4 average total in Eagles games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Yellow Jackets score 9.9 more points per game (28.7) than the Eagles give up (18.8).

When Georgia Tech puts up more than 18.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 409.0 yards per game, 75.2 more yards than the 333.8 the Eagles allow per outing.

When Georgia Tech totals more than 333.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have 10 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 14 takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year the Eagles put up 4.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (29.0).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 89.7 fewer yards per game (353.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (442.8).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 442.8 yards.

The Eagles have 12 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats