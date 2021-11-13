The Green Bay Packers (7-2) and Seattle Seahawks (3-5) will battle in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.5, 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 8-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Packers score just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks surrender (21.1).

Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks allow per matchup.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Seahawks have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This season the Seahawks score just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers surrender (20.0).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.

The Seahawks rack up just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314.0) than the Packers give up per contest (321.2).

Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 321.2 yards.

This year the Seahawks have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in three home games this season.

The average total in Packers home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

This season away from home, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, in four road games, Seattle has hit the over once.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.3 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (49).

