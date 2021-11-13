Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) and Seattle Seahawks (3-5) will battle in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.9 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Packers games this season is 48.5, 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • The 48.9 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Green Bay is 8-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Packers have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Packers score just 1.0 more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks surrender (21.1).
  • Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks allow per matchup.
  • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.
  • Seattle has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Seahawks have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • This season the Seahawks score just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers surrender (20.0).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314.0) than the Packers give up per contest (321.2).
  • Seattle is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 321.2 yards.
  • This year the Seahawks have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Packers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total once in three home games this season.
  • The average total in Packers home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
  • This season away from home, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, in four road games, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.3 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (49).

