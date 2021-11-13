The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-6, 0-0 MWC) have a MWC matchup against the UNLV Rebels (1-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in four of nine games this season.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.1 more than the 56 total in this contest.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 27.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Rebels give up per outing (33.9).

When Hawaii records more than 33.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 30.2 fewer yards per game (400.0), than the Rebels allow per contest (430.2).

Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 430.2 yards.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (13).

UNLV Stats and Trends

In UNLV's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Rebels are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Rebels put up 11.3 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.2).

The Rebels collect 141.0 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (437.7).

The Rebels have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 21 takeaways .

