Hawaii vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56 points in four of nine games this season.
- UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 10.1 more than the 56 total in this contest.
- The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- In Hawaii's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rainbow Warriors average 27.3 points per game, 6.6 fewer than the Rebels give up per outing (33.9).
- When Hawaii records more than 33.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 30.2 fewer yards per game (400.0), than the Rebels allow per contest (430.2).
- Hawaii is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 430.2 yards.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Rebels have forced (13).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- In UNLV's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Rebels are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
- UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Rebels put up 11.3 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.2).
- The Rebels collect 141.0 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (437.7).
- The Rebels have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Hawaii
|Stats
|UNLV
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
32.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
400.0
Avg. Total Yards
296.7
437.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.2
24
Giveaways
15
21
Takeaways
13