Publish date:
Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Houston's games this season have gone over 53 points six of nine times.
- In 50% of Temple's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The two teams combine to average 57.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 6.0 points lower than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.4 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- In Houston's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- The Cougars score 39.1 points per game, comparable to the 36.8 per matchup the Owls give up.
- When Houston scores more than 36.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars average only 18.8 more yards per game (409.0) than the Owls give up per outing (390.2).
- In games that Houston totals over 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .
Temple Stats and Trends
- So far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Owls score 4.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars give up (22.2).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.
- The Owls collect 304.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 300.7 the Cougars give up.
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 300.7 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Temple
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
304.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
11