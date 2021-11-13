Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AAC foes will meet when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (8-1, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-6, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Houston vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston's games this season have gone over 53 points six of nine times.
  • In 50% of Temple's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
  • The two teams combine to average 57.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 6.0 points lower than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.4 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 53-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
  • In Houston's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
  • The Cougars score 39.1 points per game, comparable to the 36.8 per matchup the Owls give up.
  • When Houston scores more than 36.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cougars average only 18.8 more yards per game (409.0) than the Owls give up per outing (390.2).
  • In games that Houston totals over 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have eight giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .
  • So far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 24.5 points or more.
  • Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Owls score 4.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars give up (22.2).
  • Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.
  • The Owls collect 304.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 300.7 the Cougars give up.
  • Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 300.7 yards.
  • The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats

HoustonStatsTemple

39.1

Avg. Points Scored

18.2

22.2

Avg. Points Allowed

36.8

409.0

Avg. Total Yards

304.6

300.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

390.2

8

Giveaways

14

16

Takeaways

11