Publish date:
Indiana vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Rutgers' games have gone over 42.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 13.7 points lower than the 56.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Hoosiers games this season is 52.5, 10 points more than Saturday's total of 42.5.
- The 42.5-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Hoosiers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- Indiana has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers put up 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (24.9).
- When Indiana records more than 24.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers average 73.1 fewer yards per game (312.1) than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (385.2).
- In games that Indiana totals more than 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (11).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in three chances).
- Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year the Scarlet Knights score 10 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers give up (31.3).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.3 points.
- The Scarlet Knights average 55.8 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Hoosiers give up (383).
- When Rutgers totals over 383 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Rutgers
20.3
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards
327.2
383
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.2
13
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
11