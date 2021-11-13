Big Ten foes will clash when the Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Indiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Rutgers' games have gone over 42.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 13.7 points lower than the 56.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Hoosiers games this season is 52.5, 10 points more than Saturday's total of 42.5.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 4.7 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Hoosiers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Indiana has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers put up 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (24.9).

When Indiana records more than 24.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers average 73.1 fewer yards per game (312.1) than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (385.2).

In games that Indiana totals more than 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times, two more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (11).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-4-0 this season.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Scarlet Knights score 10 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers give up (31.3).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 31.3 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 55.8 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Hoosiers give up (383).

When Rutgers totals over 383 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Season Stats