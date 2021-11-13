The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will battle in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC South opponents.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Jacksonville's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The two teams combine to average 43.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 49.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.

Colts games have an average total of 46.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Colts have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Colts average 27.2 points per game, comparable to the 26.1 per contest the Jaguars surrender.

Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.1 points.

The Colts rack up just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (375.4).

In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Jaguars rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts surrender (23.7).

The Jaguars average 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts allow per contest (367.2).

When Jacksonville totals more than 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Jaguars have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home.

At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

In three of five games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total.

Colts home games this season average 47.5 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.

Jacksonville is 0-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in three road games this season.

The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.