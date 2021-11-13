Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) will battle in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC South opponents.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 37.5% of Jacksonville's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 43.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 49.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.3 more than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • Colts games have an average total of 46.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Indianapolis has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Colts average 27.2 points per game, comparable to the 26.1 per contest the Jaguars surrender.
  • Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.1 points.
  • The Colts rack up just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (375.4).
  • In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts surrender (23.7).
  • The Jaguars average 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts allow per contest (367.2).
  • When Jacksonville totals more than 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 10.5-point favorites or greater, the Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • In three of five games at home this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total.
  • Colts home games this season average 47.5 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.
  • Jacksonville is 0-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, in away games.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over once in three road games this season.
  • The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.