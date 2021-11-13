Publish date:
Iowa vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 37-point total in six of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 13.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.0 points more than the 34 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 44.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 13.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 5-4-0 this season.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes average 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).
- Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 299.2 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 298.9 the Golden Gophers give up per outing.
- Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 298.9 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Golden Gophers average 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes give up (15.7).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 15.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers collect 56.4 more yards per game (361.0) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (304.6).
- Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 304.6 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, 13 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Minnesota
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
15.7
Avg. Points Allowed
18.3
299.2
Avg. Total Yards
361.0
304.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
12
Giveaways
10
23
Takeaways
11