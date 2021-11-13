The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) meet to try to take home Floyd of Rosedale.

Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 37-point total in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 37.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 13.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.0 points more than the 34 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 44.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 13.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-4-0 this season.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Hawkeyes average 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 299.2 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 298.9 the Golden Gophers give up per outing.

Iowa is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team piles up over 298.9 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This year, the Golden Gophers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Golden Gophers average 10.2 more points per game (25.9) than the Hawkeyes give up (15.7).

When Minnesota puts up more than 15.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers collect 56.4 more yards per game (361.0) than the Hawkeyes allow per matchup (304.6).

Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 304.6 yards.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, 13 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats