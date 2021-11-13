Big 12 foes will clash when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 64.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.3 points greater than the 51.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cyclones and their opponents score an average of 50.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.5-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 60.6 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-4-0 this season.

This season, the Cyclones have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Iowa State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones score just 1.1 fewer points per game (31.9) than the Red Raiders surrender (33.0).

Iowa State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 33.0 points.

The Cyclones rack up 30.9 more yards per game (433.6) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (402.7).

When Iowa State totals over 402.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 4-4-1 this year.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Texas Tech's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Red Raiders average 32.8 points per game, 14.6 more than the Cyclones give up (18.2).

When Texas Tech records more than 18.2 points, it is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Red Raiders rack up 149.0 more yards per game (430.7) than the Cyclones give up (281.7).

Texas Tech is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses over 281.7 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats