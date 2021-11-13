Before placing any bets on J.D. McKissic's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. McKissic's Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McKissic has collected 132 rushing yards (16.5 per game) on 32 attempts with one touchdown.

And he has added 33 catches for 332 yards (41.5 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has received 32 of his team's 207 carries this season (15.5%).

The Football Team, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.5% of the time while running the football 42.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

McKissic's 3.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers are 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McKissic, in two matchups against the Buccaneers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Allowing 78.0 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the second-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Buccaneers have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In Week 8 against the Broncos, McKissic racked up 10 yards on three carries.

He tacked on eight receptions for 83 yards in the passing game.

McKissic has 77 yards on 15 carries (25.7 ypg) during his last three games.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 182 yards.

McKissic's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt J.D. McKissic 32 15.5% 132 1 4 14.3% 4.1 Antonio Gibson 111 53.6% 442 3 13 46.4% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 36 17.4% 232 1 8 28.6% 6.4 Jaret Patterson 20 9.7% 74 0 1 3.6% 3.7

