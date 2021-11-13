Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

J.D. McKissic Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before placing any bets on J.D. McKissic's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. McKissic's Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season McKissic has collected 132 rushing yards (16.5 per game) on 32 attempts with one touchdown.
  • And he has added 33 catches for 332 yards (41.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has received 32 of his team's 207 carries this season (15.5%).
  • The Football Team, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.5% of the time while running the football 42.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McKissic's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • McKissic's 3.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers are 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McKissic, in two matchups against the Buccaneers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Allowing 78.0 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the second-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Buccaneers have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In Week 8 against the Broncos, McKissic racked up 10 yards on three carries.
  • He tacked on eight receptions for 83 yards in the passing game.
  • McKissic has 77 yards on 15 carries (25.7 ypg) during his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 182 yards.

McKissic's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

J.D. McKissic

32

15.5%

132

1

4

14.3%

4.1

Antonio Gibson

111

53.6%

442

3

13

46.4%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

36

17.4%

232

1

8

28.6%

6.4

Jaret Patterson

20

9.7%

74

0

1

3.6%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive