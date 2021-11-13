Publish date:
J.D. McKissic Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds
J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season McKissic has collected 132 rushing yards (16.5 per game) on 32 attempts with one touchdown.
- And he has added 33 catches for 332 yards (41.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has received 32 of his team's 207 carries this season (15.5%).
- The Football Team, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.5% of the time while running the football 42.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McKissic's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- McKissic's 3.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Buccaneers are 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McKissic, in two matchups against the Buccaneers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Allowing 78.0 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the second-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Buccaneers have allowed four rushing TDs. They are ranked second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In Week 8 against the Broncos, McKissic racked up 10 yards on three carries.
- He tacked on eight receptions for 83 yards in the passing game.
- McKissic has 77 yards on 15 carries (25.7 ypg) during his last three games.
- He's also tacked on 20 catches for 182 yards.
McKissic's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
J.D. McKissic
32
15.5%
132
1
4
14.3%
4.1
Antonio Gibson
111
53.6%
442
3
13
46.4%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
36
17.4%
232
1
8
28.6%
6.4
Jaret Patterson
20
9.7%
74
0
1
3.6%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive