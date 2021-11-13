Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jalen Hurts, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 1,981 passing yards this season (220.1 per game) and has a 61.5% completion percentage (168-of-273), throwing 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He's added 494 rushing yards on 83 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.

The Eagles have called a pass in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Denver

The 239.6 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Hurts put together a 162-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 64.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.

Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in the running game.

In his last three outings, Hurts has thrown for 501 yards (167.0 per game) while completing 38 of 65 passes (58.5%), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 194 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8%

