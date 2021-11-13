Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jalen Hurts, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 10 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (5-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 1,981 passing yards this season (220.1 per game) and has a 61.5% completion percentage (168-of-273), throwing 11 touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He's added 494 rushing yards on 83 carries and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 54.9 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 52.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 37.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 239.6 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hurts put together a 162-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 64.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 62 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry in the running game.
  • In his last three outings, Hurts has thrown for 501 yards (167.0 per game) while completing 38 of 65 passes (58.5%), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 194 rushing yards on 30 carries, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

