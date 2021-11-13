Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacksonville's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 88 times for 482 yards (60.3 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also has 133 receiving yards (16.6 per game) on 18 catches.
- His team has run the ball 187 times this season, and he's taken 88 of those attempts (47.1%).
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Robinson's 31 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Colts are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Robinson, in two matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.
- The Colts have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 106.4 yards per game.
- This year the Colts are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (two).
Recent Performances
- Robinson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.
- Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 95 yards (31.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.
- Robinson also has four catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
88
47.1%
482
5
14
48.3%
5.5
Carlos Hyde
54
28.9%
207
0
6
20.7%
3.8
Trevor Lawrence
32
17.1%
136
2
7
24.1%
4.3
Jamal Agnew
3
1.6%
30
0
0
0.0%
10.0
