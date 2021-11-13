In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about James Robinson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 10 when Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacksonville's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 88 times for 482 yards (60.3 per game), with five touchdowns.

He also has 133 receiving yards (16.6 per game) on 18 catches.

His team has run the ball 187 times this season, and he's taken 88 of those attempts (47.1%).

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Robinson's 31 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Colts are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Robinson, in two matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.

The Colts have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 106.4 yards per game.

This year the Colts are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (two).

Recent Performances

Robinson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.

Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 95 yards (31.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Robinson also has four catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 88 47.1% 482 5 14 48.3% 5.5 Carlos Hyde 54 28.9% 207 0 6 20.7% 3.8 Trevor Lawrence 32 17.1% 136 2 7 24.1% 4.3 Jamal Agnew 3 1.6% 30 0 0 0.0% 10.0

