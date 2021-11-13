Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about James Robinson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South foes play in Week 10 when Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacksonville's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 88 times for 482 yards (60.3 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 133 receiving yards (16.6 per game) on 18 catches.
  • His team has run the ball 187 times this season, and he's taken 88 of those attempts (47.1%).
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Robinson's 31 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Colts are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Robinson, in two matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 106.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Colts are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (two).

Recent Performances

  • Robinson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bills.
  • Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 95 yards (31.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.
  • Robinson also has four catches for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

88

47.1%

482

5

14

48.3%

5.5

Carlos Hyde

54

28.9%

207

0

6

20.7%

3.8

Trevor Lawrence

32

17.1%

136

2

7

24.1%

4.3

Jamal Agnew

3

1.6%

30

0

0

0.0%

10.0

