Jared Cook will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has put up a 308-yard season so far (38.5 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 42 targets.

Cook has been the target of 42 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

Cook has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the football 36.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Cook is averaging 51 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Vikings, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Cook, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 268.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Cook was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 48 yards.

Cook has put up 98 yards over his last three games (32.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2% Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2%

