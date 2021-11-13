Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has put up a 308-yard season so far (38.5 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 42 targets.
- Cook has been the target of 42 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
- Cook has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the football 36.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Cook is averaging 51 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Vikings, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- Cook, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 268.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Cook was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 48 yards.
- Cook has put up 98 yards over his last three games (32.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
42
13.1%
27
308
2
5
12.2%
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
