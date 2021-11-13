Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Jared Cook will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) hit the field in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has put up a 308-yard season so far (38.5 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 42 targets.
  • Cook has been the target of 42 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
  • Cook has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.2% of the time while running the football 36.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Cook is averaging 51 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Vikings, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Cook, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 268.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Cook was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 48 yards.
  • Cook has put up 98 yards over his last three games (32.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

42

13.1%

27

308

2

5

12.2%

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive