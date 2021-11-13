Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has passed for 1,995 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (206-of-308), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (249.4 yards per game).
- He also has 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
- The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.
- Goff has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In one matchup against the Steelers, Goff had 243 passing yards, 5.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.
- The Steelers are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Eagles, Goff threw for 222 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes.
- Goff has 692 passing yards (230.7 ypg) to lead Detroit, completing 67% of his throws and collecting one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
64
20.6%
48
448
2
6
17.6%
D'Andre Swift
57
18.4%
47
415
2
6
17.6%
Kalif Raymond
40
12.9%
26
334
2
3
8.8%
