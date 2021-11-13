Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player props available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-8) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has passed for 1,995 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (206-of-308), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (249.4 yards per game).
  • He also has 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.
  • The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.
  • Goff has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In one matchup against the Steelers, Goff had 243 passing yards, 5.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Eagles, Goff threw for 222 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes.
  • Goff has 692 passing yards (230.7 ypg) to lead Detroit, completing 67% of his throws and collecting one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

64

20.6%

48

448

2

6

17.6%

D'Andre Swift

57

18.4%

47

415

2

6

17.6%

Kalif Raymond

40

12.9%

26

334

2

3

8.8%

