There will be player props available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-8) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has passed for 1,995 yards while completing 66.9% of his throws (206-of-308), with eight touchdowns and six interceptions (249.4 yards per game).

He also has 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per game.

The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.

Goff has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In one matchup against the Steelers, Goff had 243 passing yards, 5.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.

The Steelers are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Eagles, Goff threw for 222 yards while completing 73.5% of his passes.

Goff has 692 passing yards (230.7 ypg) to lead Detroit, completing 67% of his throws and collecting one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 64 20.6% 48 448 2 6 17.6% D'Andre Swift 57 18.4% 47 415 2 6 17.6% Kalif Raymond 40 12.9% 26 334 2 3 8.8%

