Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 466 yards on 95 carries (51.8 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has 135 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 22 catches, with one TD.
- He has handled 95, or 41.5%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 20th in the league, allowing 119.7 yards per game.
- The Eagles have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 111-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Williams has 166 rushing yards on 30 carries (55.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- He has added 45 receiving yards on eight catches (15.0 yards per game) plus one TD.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
95
41.5%
466
1
12
28.6%
4.9
Melvin Gordon III
109
47.6%
477
4
19
45.2%
4.4
Teddy Bridgewater
21
9.2%
69
1
8
19.0%
3.3
Damarea Crockett
3
1.3%
7
0
3
7.1%
2.3
