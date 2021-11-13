Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Denver vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Javonte Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Williams and the Denver Broncos (5-4) play the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 466 yards on 95 carries (51.8 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 135 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 22 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 95, or 41.5%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 20th in the league, allowing 119.7 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 111-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Williams has 166 rushing yards on 30 carries (55.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • He has added 45 receiving yards on eight catches (15.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

95

41.5%

466

1

12

28.6%

4.9

Melvin Gordon III

109

47.6%

477

4

19

45.2%

4.4

Teddy Bridgewater

21

9.2%

69

1

8

19.0%

3.3

Damarea Crockett

3

1.3%

7

0

3

7.1%

2.3

