There will be player prop bets available for Javonte Williams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Williams and the Denver Broncos (5-4) play the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 466 yards on 95 carries (51.8 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has 135 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 22 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 95, or 41.5%, of his team's 229 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In terms of defending against the run, the Eagles are 20th in the league, allowing 119.7 yards per game.

The Eagles have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 111-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Williams has 166 rushing yards on 30 carries (55.3 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He has added 45 receiving yards on eight catches (15.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 95 41.5% 466 1 12 28.6% 4.9 Melvin Gordon III 109 47.6% 477 4 19 45.2% 4.4 Teddy Bridgewater 21 9.2% 69 1 8 19.0% 3.3 Damarea Crockett 3 1.3% 7 0 3 7.1% 2.3

