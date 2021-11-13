Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 1,754 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes (139-of-213), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this year (219.3 per game).
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The 49ers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Garoppolo averages 262.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 12.3 more yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Garoppolo threw multiple TDs two times in those matchups against the Rams, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are giving up 272.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Garoppolo had 326 yards while completing 70.0% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Garoppolo has passed for 829 yards while completing 64.2% of his throws (61-of-95), with three touchdowns and three interceptions (276.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has seven rushing yards on eight carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per game.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
81
31.0%
49
882
4
7
25.0%
George Kittle
36
13.8%
25
328
1
1
3.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
31
11.9%
19
230
2
5
17.9%
