Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West foes at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 1,754 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes (139-of-213), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this year (219.3 per game).
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The 49ers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Garoppolo averages 262.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 12.3 more yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Garoppolo threw multiple TDs two times in those matchups against the Rams, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are giving up 272.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Garoppolo had 326 yards while completing 70.0% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Garoppolo has passed for 829 yards while completing 64.2% of his throws (61-of-95), with three touchdowns and three interceptions (276.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has seven rushing yards on eight carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per game.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

81

31.0%

49

882

4

7

25.0%

George Kittle

36

13.8%

25

328

1

1

3.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

31

11.9%

19

230

2

5

17.9%

Powered By Data Skrive