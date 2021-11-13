In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) square off in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West foes at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 1,754 yards while completing 65.3% of his passes (139-of-213), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this year (219.3 per game).

He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo averages 262.8 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Rams, 12.3 more yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Garoppolo threw multiple TDs two times in those matchups against the Rams, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are giving up 272.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Garoppolo had 326 yards while completing 70.0% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

Garoppolo has passed for 829 yards while completing 64.2% of his throws (61-of-95), with three touchdowns and three interceptions (276.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He also has seven rushing yards on eight carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per game.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9%

