Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has ran for a team-leading 821 yards on 140 attempts (91.2 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
- He has added 23 catches for 293 yards (32.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 242 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (57.9%).
- The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Taylor averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jaguars, 46.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Jaguars, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- Taylor will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 103.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Jaguars have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Taylor rushed 19 times for 172 yards (9.1 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
- Taylor added two catches for 28 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 349 yards (116.3 per game) on 53 carries with four touchdowns.
- He also has 83 receiving yards (27.7 per game) on eight catches.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
140
57.9%
821
8
44
73.3%
5.9
Nyheim Hines
41
16.9%
191
2
5
8.3%
4.7
Carson Wentz
29
12.0%
121
1
8
13.3%
4.2
Marlon Mack
28
11.6%
101
0
2
3.3%
3.6
