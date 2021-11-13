Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before Jonathan Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South rivals hit the field in Week 10 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has ran for a team-leading 821 yards on 140 attempts (91.2 yards per game) and scored eight touchdowns.
  • He has added 23 catches for 293 yards (32.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 242 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (57.9%).
  • The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Taylor averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Jaguars, 46.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Jaguars, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Taylor will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 103.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Jaguars have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Taylor rushed 19 times for 172 yards (9.1 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Taylor added two catches for 28 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has rushed for 349 yards (116.3 per game) on 53 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 83 receiving yards (27.7 per game) on eight catches.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

140

57.9%

821

8

44

73.3%

5.9

Nyheim Hines

41

16.9%

191

2

5

8.3%

4.7

Carson Wentz

29

12.0%

121

1

8

13.3%

4.2

Marlon Mack

28

11.6%

101

0

2

3.3%

3.6

