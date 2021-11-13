Skip to main content
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York

Author:

There will be player props available for Josh Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes hit the field in Week 10 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) meet the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen leads Buffalo with 2,236 passing yards (279.5 ypg) on 209-of-319 with 17 touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
  • He also has 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen accounts for 52.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 319 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • Allen averaged 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets, 103.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those six matchups against the Jets. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0 percent) for 264 yards and two interceptions.
  • He also added 50 yards on five carries, averaging 10 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • In his last three outings, Allen has thrown for 866 yards (288.7 per game) while completing 95 of 136 passes (69.9%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 131 rushing yards on 22 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 43.7 yards per game on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

73

22.7%

48

588

3

13

23.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

51

15.8%

28

478

4

7

12.5%

Cole Beasley

67

20.8%

51

446

1

8

14.3%

