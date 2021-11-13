There will be player props available for Josh Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East foes hit the field in Week 10 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) meet the New York Jets (2-6) at MetLife Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 2,236 passing yards (279.5 ypg) on 209-of-319 with 17 touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

He also has 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game on the ground.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen accounts for 52.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 319 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

Allen averaged 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets, 103.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Allen threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those six matchups against the Jets. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.

This week Allen will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0 percent) for 264 yards and two interceptions.

He also added 50 yards on five carries, averaging 10 yards per carry without a touchdown.

In his last three outings, Allen has thrown for 866 yards (288.7 per game) while completing 95 of 136 passes (69.9%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 131 rushing yards on 22 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 43.7 yards per game on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 73 22.7% 48 588 3 13 23.2% Emmanuel Sanders 51 15.8% 28 478 4 7 12.5% Cole Beasley 67 20.8% 51 446 1 8 14.3%

