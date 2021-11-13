Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Buffalo vs. New York
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen leads Buffalo with 2,236 passing yards (279.5 ypg) on 209-of-319 with 17 touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
- He also has 319 rushing yards on 57 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 39.9 yards per game on the ground.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 59.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen accounts for 52.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 319 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- Allen averaged 180.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Jets, 103.8 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen threw multiple touchdown passes twice over those six matchups against the Jets. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (291.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Allen went 31-for-47 (66.0 percent) for 264 yards and two interceptions.
- He also added 50 yards on five carries, averaging 10 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- In his last three outings, Allen has thrown for 866 yards (288.7 per game) while completing 95 of 136 passes (69.9%), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 131 rushing yards on 22 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 43.7 yards per game on the ground.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
73
22.7%
48
588
3
13
23.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
51
15.8%
28
478
4
7
12.5%
Cole Beasley
67
20.8%
51
446
1
8
14.3%
