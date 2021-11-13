Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert leads Los Angeles with 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage (211-for-319), tossing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 28 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert has attempted 41 of his 319 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Herbert had 356 yards while completing 84.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Herbert tacked on five carries for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Herbert has racked up 774 passing yards (258.0 per game) while completing 72 of 112 passes (64.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's added 35 rushing yards on nine carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

82

25.6%

57

600

2

13

31.7%

Mike Williams

66

20.6%

37

575

6

8

19.5%

Austin Ekeler

45

14.1%

36

325

3

5

12.2%

