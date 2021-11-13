Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert leads Los Angeles with 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage (211-for-319), tossing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 28 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per game.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has attempted 41 of his 319 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Herbert had 356 yards while completing 84.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Herbert tacked on five carries for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Herbert has racked up 774 passing yards (258.0 per game) while completing 72 of 112 passes (64.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's added 35 rushing yards on nine carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
