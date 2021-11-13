Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) square off in a Week 10 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 2,350 passing yards (293.8 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage (211-for-319), tossing 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 28 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per game.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has attempted 41 of his 319 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Herbert has attempted 41 of his 319 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 268.8 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Herbert had 356 yards while completing 84.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

Herbert tacked on five carries for 14 yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Over his last three games, Herbert has racked up 774 passing yards (258.0 per game) while completing 72 of 112 passes (64.3% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's added 35 rushing yards on nine carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive