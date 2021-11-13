Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jefferson has 46 catches (on 68 targets) and leads the Vikings with 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 22.4% (68 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have allowed 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 69 yards (23 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson has 170 receiving yards on 13 receptions (23 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

