Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Justin Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jefferson has 46 catches (on 68 targets) and leads the Vikings with 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 22.4% (68 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have allowed 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 69 yards (23 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Jefferson has 170 receiving yards on 13 receptions (23 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7% K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9%

