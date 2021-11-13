Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jefferson has 46 catches (on 68 targets) and leads the Vikings with 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 22.4% (68 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have allowed 10 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 69 yards (23 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Jefferson has 170 receiving yards on 13 receptions (23 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 56.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
