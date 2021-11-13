Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn's 40 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 341 yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Osborn hauled in one pass for 20 yards (20 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.
  • Osborn has racked up 108 yards during his last three games (36.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in nine balls on 12 targets.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

