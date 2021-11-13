Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about K.J. Osborn and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on FOX. Osborn and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's 40 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 341 yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Osborn hauled in one pass for 20 yards (20 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.

Osborn has racked up 108 yards during his last three games (36.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in nine balls on 12 targets.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9% Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7%

