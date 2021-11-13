Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn's 40 targets have resulted in 29 receptions for 341 yards (42.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Osborn has been the target of 13.2% (40 total) of his team's 304 passing attempts this season.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Chargers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Osborn hauled in one pass for 20 yards (20 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.
- Osborn has racked up 108 yards during his last three games (36.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in nine balls on 12 targets.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
Powered By Data Skrive