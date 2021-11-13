Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Kalif Raymond will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has put together a 334-yard season on 26 catches with two touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 40 times and averages 41.8 receiving yards.
  • Raymond has been the target of 40 of his team's 310 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 8.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the ball 37.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Raymond had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Steelers, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Steelers.
  • The 260.6 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Raymond did not record a catch in Week 8 versus the Eagles.
  • Raymond has also tacked on 12 receptions for 152 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 50.7 yards per game.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

40

12.9%

26

334

2

3

8.8%

T.J. Hockenson

64

20.6%

48

448

2

6

17.6%

D'Andre Swift

57

18.4%

47

415

2

6

17.6%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

38

12.3%

27

250

0

5

14.7%

