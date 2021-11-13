AFC West opponents will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 52.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.2 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has covered the spread two times this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Chiefs score just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).

When Kansas City puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 392.1 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 340.6 the Raiders give up per contest.

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 340.6 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Raiders put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs give up (25.2).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.

The Raiders collect only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow (381.4).

When Las Vegas churns out more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this year.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).

This season, in four home games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.

This season, Raiders home games average 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).

Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Kansas City has gone over the total twice in four away games this season.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (52).

