November 13, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West opponents will do battle in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in five of nine games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 52.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.2 points greater than the 48.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City has covered the spread two times this season.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs score just 1.0 more point per game (24.6) than the Raiders surrender (23.6).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up 392.1 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 340.6 the Raiders give up per contest.
  • Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals more than 340.6 yards.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).
  • Las Vegas is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Raiders put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Chiefs give up (25.2).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.2 points.
  • The Raiders collect only 13.1 more yards per game (394.5) than the Chiefs allow (381.4).
  • When Las Vegas churns out more than 381.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have eight giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This season, in four home games, Las Vegas has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 47.5 points, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (52).
  • Kansas City is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-2) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • Kansas City has gone over the total twice in four away games this season.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (52).

