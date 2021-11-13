The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in six of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of West Virginia's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55, is 8.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 5.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 5-3-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up 28.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (23.0).

Kansas State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.0 points.

The Wildcats collect 22.5 more yards per game (378.7) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (356.2).

In games that Kansas State picks up more than 356.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mountaineers have forced (9).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Mountaineers average 5.1 more points per game (26.7) than the Wildcats allow (21.6).

West Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Mountaineers collect 33.0 more yards per game (373.3) than the Wildcats give up (340.3).

In games that West Virginia totals over 340.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats