Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Allen has 57 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the Chargers with 600 receiving yards (75.0 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 25.6% (82 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.
- Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his one matchup against the Vikings, Allen's 99 receiving yards total is 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Vikings.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings are conceding 268.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Allen reeled in 12 passes for 104 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- Allen's 29 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
82
25.6%
57
600
2
13
31.7%
Mike Williams
66
20.6%
37
575
6
8
19.5%
Austin Ekeler
45
14.1%
36
325
3
5
12.2%
Jared Cook
42
13.1%
27
308
2
5
12.2%
