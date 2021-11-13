Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Keenan Allen, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take on the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Allen has 57 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the Chargers with 600 receiving yards (75.0 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 25.6% (82 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his one matchup against the Vikings, Allen's 99 receiving yards total is 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

Allen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Vikings.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings are conceding 268.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Allen reeled in 12 passes for 104 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Allen's 29 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 231 yards (77.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 82 25.6% 57 600 2 13 31.7% Mike Williams 66 20.6% 37 575 6 8 19.5% Austin Ekeler 45 14.1% 36 325 3 5 12.2% Jared Cook 42 13.1% 27 308 2 5 12.2%

