The Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 59 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.5 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 51.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52.5 .

The 53.9 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-3-0 this year.

The Wildcats have been favored by 21.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up 28.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer than the Commodores allow per outing (35.6).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 35.6 points.

The Wildcats collect 392.3 yards per game, 71.4 fewer yards than the 463.7 the Commodores allow per matchup.

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 463.7 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (13).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 3-5-0 this season.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Commodores average 14.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats allow (23.4).

Vanderbilt is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.4 points.

The Commodores rack up 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats give up per outing (349.4).

When Vanderbilt picks up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times, 11 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).

Season Stats