Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43.6 points per game, 8.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 59 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.5 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Wildcats games this season is 51.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 52.5 .
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-3-0 this year.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 21.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kentucky's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up 28.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer than the Commodores allow per outing (35.6).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 35.6 points.
- The Wildcats collect 392.3 yards per game, 71.4 fewer yards than the 463.7 the Commodores allow per matchup.
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 463.7 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (13).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Vanderbilt is 3-5-0 this season.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 21.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Commodores average 14.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats allow (23.4).
- Vanderbilt is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.4 points.
- The Commodores rack up 48.2 fewer yards per game (301.2) than the Wildcats give up per outing (349.4).
- When Vanderbilt picks up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Commodores have turned the ball over 16 times, 11 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.9
23.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
392.3
Avg. Total Yards
301.2
349.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.7
16
Giveaways
16
5
Takeaways
13