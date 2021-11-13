Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Kirk Cousins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 2,140 yards (267.5 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 76 rushing yards (9.5 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has attempted 34 of his 302 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In two matchups against the Chargers, Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game, 95.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Chargers.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Cousins had 187 yards while completing 60.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Cousins added one carry for one yard while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Cousins has racked up 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage this year (73-of-111) while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7%

