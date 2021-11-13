Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 2,140 yards (267.5 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 76 rushing yards (9.5 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins has attempted 34 of his 302 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Chargers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In two matchups against the Chargers, Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game, 95.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Chargers.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Cousins had 187 yards while completing 60.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Cousins added one carry for one yard while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Cousins has racked up 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage this year (73-of-111) while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
Powered By Data Skrive