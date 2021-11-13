Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Kirk Cousins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 2,140 yards (267.5 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 76 rushing yards (9.5 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has attempted 34 of his 302 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In two matchups against the Chargers, Cousins averaged 179 passing yards per game, 95.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw a touchdown pass in each of those outings against the Chargers.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 209.9 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Cousins had 187 yards while completing 60.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Cousins added one carry for one yard while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Cousins has racked up 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage this year (73-of-111) while throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on six carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

