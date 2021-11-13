Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyle Pitts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-4) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 546 receiving yards (68.3 per game) are a team high. He has 36 catches (57 targets) and one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 57 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 18.8% of the target share.

Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the ball 38.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Pitts was targeted seven times, picking up 62 yards on three receptions (averaging 20.7 yards per grab).

Pitts has caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 238 yards over his last three outings, averaging 79.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7% Olamide Zaccheaus 22 7.2% 13 172 3 4 9.1%

