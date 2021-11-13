Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' 546 receiving yards (68.3 per game) are a team high. He has 36 catches (57 targets) and one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 57 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 18.8% of the target share.
- Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the ball 38.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Pitts was targeted seven times, picking up 62 yards on three receptions (averaging 20.7 yards per grab).
- Pitts has caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 238 yards over his last three outings, averaging 79.3 yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
57
18.8%
36
546
1
9
20.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
47
15.5%
38
459
5
9
20.5%
Calvin Ridley
52
17.1%
31
281
2
10
22.7%
Olamide Zaccheaus
22
7.2%
13
172
3
4
9.1%
