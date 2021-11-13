Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyle Pitts and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-4) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 546 receiving yards (68.3 per game) are a team high. He has 36 catches (57 targets) and one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 57 of his team's 304 passing attempts this season, or 18.8% of the target share.
  • Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.5% of the time while running the ball 38.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The 287.5 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Pitts was targeted seven times, picking up 62 yards on three receptions (averaging 20.7 yards per grab).
  • Pitts has caught 12 passes on 21 targets for 238 yards over his last three outings, averaging 79.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

Olamide Zaccheaus

22

7.2%

13

172

3

4

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive