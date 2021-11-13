There will be player prop betting options available for Laviska Shenault Jr. before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 10 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's stat line this year features 32 catches for 343 yards. He puts up 42.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 49 times.

Shenault has been the target of 16.4% (49 total) of his team's 298 passing attempts this season.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Shenault has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Colts, 14.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Shenault has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup versus the Colts, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 274.6 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

Shenault put together a 24-yard performance against the Bills last week on four catches while being targeted four times.

Over his last three outings, Shenault has collected 91 yards on 12 catches, averaging 30.3 yards per game on 18 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 49 16.4% 32 343 0 3 11.5% Marvin Jones Jr. 60 20.1% 36 399 3 8 30.8% Dan Arnold 43 - 29 332 0 3 - Jamal Agnew 31 10.4% 21 211 1 3 11.5%

