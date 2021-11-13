Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Laviska Shenault Jr. before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 10 when Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's stat line this year features 32 catches for 343 yards. He puts up 42.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 49 times.
  • Shenault has been the target of 16.4% (49 total) of his team's 298 passing attempts this season.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 11.5% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Shenault has averaged 52.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Colts, 14.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Shenault has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup versus the Colts, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 274.6 passing yards the Colts give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Shenault put together a 24-yard performance against the Bills last week on four catches while being targeted four times.
  • Over his last three outings, Shenault has collected 91 yards on 12 catches, averaging 30.3 yards per game on 18 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

49

16.4%

32

343

0

3

11.5%

Marvin Jones Jr.

60

20.1%

36

399

3

8

30.8%

Dan Arnold

43

-

29

332

0

3

-

Jamal Agnew

31

10.4%

21

211

1

3

11.5%

