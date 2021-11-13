Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has taken 101 carries for a team-leading 439 rushing yards (54.9 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- He has added 30 catches for 239 yards (29.9 per game).
- His team has run the ball 179 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (56.4%).
- The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- Fournette averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette, in two matchups versus the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Conceding 102.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).
Recent Performances
- In Week 8 against the Saints, Fournette racked up 26 yards on eight carries.
- He also caught three passes for 17 yards.
- Fournette has 188 yards on 45 carries (62.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also grabbed 11 passes for 72 yards (24.0 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
101
56.4%
439
4
25
56.8%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
44
24.6%
194
1
9
20.5%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
6
3.4%
51
0
0
0.0%
8.5
Tom Brady
14
7.8%
39
1
6
13.6%
2.8
