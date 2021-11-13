In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) meet the Washington Football Team (2-6) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has taken 101 carries for a team-leading 439 rushing yards (54.9 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

He has added 30 catches for 239 yards (29.9 per game).

His team has run the ball 179 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (56.4%).

The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

Fournette averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette, in two matchups versus the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Conceding 102.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.

Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

In Week 8 against the Saints, Fournette racked up 26 yards on eight carries.

He also caught three passes for 17 yards.

Fournette has 188 yards on 45 carries (62.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also grabbed 11 passes for 72 yards (24.0 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 101 56.4% 439 4 25 56.8% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 44 24.6% 194 1 9 20.5% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 6 3.4% 51 0 0 0.0% 8.5 Tom Brady 14 7.8% 39 1 6 13.6% 2.8

Powered By Data Skrive