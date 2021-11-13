Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tampa Bay vs. Washington

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) meet the Washington Football Team (2-6) in Week 10 at FedExField.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has taken 101 carries for a team-leading 439 rushing yards (54.9 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
  • He has added 30 catches for 239 yards (29.9 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 179 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (56.4%).
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.2% passing plays and 33.8% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Fournette averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Football Team, 6.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette, in two matchups versus the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Conceding 102.6 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Fournette and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In Week 8 against the Saints, Fournette racked up 26 yards on eight carries.
  • He also caught three passes for 17 yards.
  • Fournette has 188 yards on 45 carries (62.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also grabbed 11 passes for 72 yards (24.0 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

101

56.4%

439

4

25

56.8%

4.3

Ronald Jones II

44

24.6%

194

1

9

20.5%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

6

3.4%

51

0

0

0.0%

8.5

Tom Brady

14

7.8%

39

1

6

13.6%

2.8

