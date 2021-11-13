Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and Minnesota Vikings (3-5) will clash in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points just twice this season.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.
  • The Chargers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 53.5 total in this game is 3.6 points above the 49.9 average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Los Angeles is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Chargers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Chargers put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings surrender (23.9).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.9 points.
  • The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings allow per matchup (383.6).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 383.6 yards.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).
  • Minnesota has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This year, the Vikings have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers allow (25.1).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 25.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Vikings average 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers give up per outing (358.6).
  • In games that Minnesota amasses more than 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).
  • In four home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • Chargers home games this season average 51.1 total points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
  • In away games, Minnesota is 1-3 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • Minnesota has gone over the total in all four of their road games this year.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 48.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

