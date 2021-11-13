The Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and Minnesota Vikings (3-5) will clash in a Week 10 NFL matchup.

Odds for Chargers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points just twice this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

The Chargers and their opponents score an average of 50.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 53.5 total in this game is 3.6 points above the 49.9 average total in Vikings games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Chargers have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Chargers put up just 1.0 more point per game (24.9) than the Vikings surrender (23.9).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.9 points.

The Chargers average only 1.3 more yards per game (384.9), than the Vikings allow per matchup (383.6).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 383.6 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Vikings have forced (11).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Vikings have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Vikings score just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Chargers allow (25.1).

When Minnesota scores more than 25.1 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings average 26.5 more yards per game (385.1) than the Chargers give up per outing (358.6).

In games that Minnesota amasses more than 358.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Vikings have five turnovers, five fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).

In four home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

Chargers home games this season average 51.1 total points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

In away games, Minnesota is 1-3 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

Minnesota has gone over the total in all four of their road games this year.

This season, Vikings away games average 48.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

