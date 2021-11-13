NFC West rivals will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49 points five of nine times.

In 50% of San Francisco's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 49.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 3.1 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-5-0 this year.

The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Rams put up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers give up (25.3).

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Rams collect 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per matchup (338.1).

When Los Angeles amasses more than 338.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams allow (21.8).

When San Francisco puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers rack up 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams allow.

In games that San Francisco churns out over 348.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Rams have forced 14 turnovers.

Home and road insights

San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, at home this season.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In three of four games at home this year, San Francisco has hit the over.

49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Los Angeles is 4-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in four away games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

This season, Rams away games average 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (49).

