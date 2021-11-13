Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC West rivals will clash in Week 10 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 49 points five of nine times.
  • In 50% of San Francisco's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 49.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 3.1 points greater than Monday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • The 46.8 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-5-0 this year.
  • The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Rams put up 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers give up (25.3).
  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
  • The Rams collect 61.2 more yards per game (399.3) than the 49ers allow per matchup (338.1).
  • When Los Angeles amasses more than 338.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over nine times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (5).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.
  • San Francisco has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • The 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams allow (21.8).
  • When San Francisco puts up more than 21.8 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers rack up 365.6 yards per game, just 17.4 more than the 348.2 the Rams allow.
  • In games that San Francisco churns out over 348.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This season the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Rams have forced 14 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, at home this season.
  • The 49ers are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In three of four games at home this year, San Francisco has hit the over.
  • 49ers home games this season average 47.8 total points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
  • Los Angeles is 4-0 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-2) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in four away games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.4 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (49).

