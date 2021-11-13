Sun Belt foes will do battle when the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) face the Troy Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

In 50% of Troy's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 9.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

In Louisiana's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only one out of nine opportunities (11.1%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans surrender (21.8).

Louisiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per outing (316.2).

When Louisiana churns out over 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, 12 fewer than the Trojans have forced (20).

Troy Stats and Trends

In Troy's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Troy's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Trojans average 26.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.0).

Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Trojans average just 0.9 fewer yards per game (353.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing (354.1).

In games that Troy churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (10).

Season Stats