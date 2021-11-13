Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- In 50% of Troy's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57, is 9.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in only one out of nine opportunities (11.1%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns rack up 9.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Trojans surrender (21.8).
- Louisiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.8 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans allow per outing (316.2).
- When Louisiana churns out over 316.2 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, 12 fewer than the Trojans have forced (20).
Troy Stats and Trends
- In Troy's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Troy's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Trojans average 26.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.0).
- Troy is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.
- The Trojans average just 0.9 fewer yards per game (353.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per outing (354.1).
- In games that Troy churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Troy
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.8
425.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.2
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
8
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
20