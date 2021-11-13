Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- In 44.4% of Charlotte's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.
- Saturday's total is 4.1 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 6.0 points fewer than the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs score 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per matchup the 49ers allow.
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.
- The Bulldogs average 69.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the 49ers give up per outing (449.9).
- In games that Louisiana Tech picks up over 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (11).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This year, the 49ers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The 49ers score 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs allow (34.0).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.0 points.
- The 49ers rack up 54.4 fewer yards per game (383.0) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (437.4).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 437.4 yards.
- The 49ers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Charlotte
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
380.7
Avg. Total Yards
383.0
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
14
Giveaways
13
16
Takeaways
11