The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) and Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA opponents at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

In 44.4% of Charlotte's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.

Saturday's total is 4.1 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 6.0 points fewer than the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.4 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs score 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per matchup the 49ers allow.

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 69.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the 49ers give up per outing (449.9).

In games that Louisiana Tech picks up over 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (11).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This year, the 49ers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Charlotte's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The 49ers score 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs allow (34.0).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 34.0 points.

The 49ers rack up 54.4 fewer yards per game (383.0) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (437.4).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 437.4 yards.

The 49ers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

