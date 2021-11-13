ACC opponents will clash when the Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-0 ACC) battle the Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Louisville has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 50 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisville is 4-4-0 this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Cardinals score 28.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Orange surrender per outing (22.6).

When Louisville scores more than 22.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 126.1 more yards per game (442.9) than the Orange give up per outing (316.8).

When Louisville piles up more than 316.8 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Orange have an against-the-spread record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Syracuse has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year the Orange average just 2.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals surrender (27.4).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 27.4 points.

The Orange rack up only 7.5 more yards per game (415.1) than the Cardinals give up (407.6).

In games that Syracuse totals over 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Orange have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (12).

Season Stats