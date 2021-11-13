Publish date:
Louisville vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Syracuse has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.2 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 50 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisville is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Cardinals score 28.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Orange surrender per outing (22.6).
- When Louisville scores more than 22.6 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 126.1 more yards per game (442.9) than the Orange give up per outing (316.8).
- When Louisville piles up more than 316.8 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has eight wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- This season, the Orange have an against-the-spread record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Syracuse has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Orange average just 2.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Cardinals surrender (27.4).
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 27.4 points.
- The Orange rack up only 7.5 more yards per game (415.1) than the Cardinals give up (407.6).
- In games that Syracuse totals over 407.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Orange have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Syracuse
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.8
12
Giveaways
9
12
Takeaways
6