There will be player prop betting options available for Mac Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) take the field in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 2,135 yards while completing 68% of his passes (204-of-300), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (237.2 per game).

He also has 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.

The Patriots have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Cleveland

This week Jones will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (244.8 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Jones went 12-for-18 (66.7 percent) for 139 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

In his last three outings, Jones has thrown for 663 yards (221.0 per game) while completing 54 of 89 passes (60.7%), with three touchdowns and one interception.

He's also rushed nine times for 33 yards, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 72 23.5% 46 434 0 7 16.3% Kendrick Bourne 39 12.7% 29 422 2 2 4.7% Nelson Agholor 42 13.7% 22 335 2 5 11.6%

