November 13, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New England vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop betting options available for Mac Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' New England Patriots (5-4) and the Cleveland Browns (5-4) take the field in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 2,135 yards while completing 68% of his passes (204-of-300), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (237.2 per game).
  • He also has 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (244.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Jones went 12-for-18 (66.7 percent) for 139 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • In his last three outings, Jones has thrown for 663 yards (221.0 per game) while completing 54 of 89 passes (60.7%), with three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also rushed nine times for 33 yards, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

72

23.5%

46

434

0

7

16.3%

Kendrick Bourne

39

12.7%

29

422

2

2

4.7%

Nelson Agholor

42

13.7%

22

335

2

5

11.6%

