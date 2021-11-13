Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New England vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 2,135 yards while completing 68% of his passes (204-of-300), with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (237.2 per game).
- He also has 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
- The Patriots have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 47.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- This week Jones will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (244.8 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Jones went 12-for-18 (66.7 percent) for 139 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- In his last three outings, Jones has thrown for 663 yards (221.0 per game) while completing 54 of 89 passes (60.7%), with three touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also rushed nine times for 33 yards, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
72
23.5%
46
434
0
7
16.3%
Kendrick Bourne
39
12.7%
29
422
2
2
4.7%
Nelson Agholor
42
13.7%
22
335
2
5
11.6%
Powered By Data Skrive