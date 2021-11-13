Publish date:
Maine vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maine vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Maine and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- UMass' games have gone over 59.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 38.8 points per game, 20.7 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 15.2 points fewer than the 74.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Black Bears and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.5 total in this game is 1.8 points above the 57.7 average total in Minutemen games this season.
Maine Stats and Trends
- Maine has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Black Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- Maine's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Black Bears average 23.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Minutemen give up per contest (45.0).
- The Black Bears average 32.2 yards per game, 457.4 fewer yards than the 489.6 the Minutemen give up per outing.
- This year, the Black Bears have one turnover, nine fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).
UMass Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UMass is 3-6-0 this year.
- The Minutemen have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- UMass has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (six times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Minutemen put up 13.9 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Black Bears give up (29.7).
- The Minutemen rack up 227.5 more yards per game (291.3) than the Black Bears give up per contest (63.8).
- When UMass picks up more than 63.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 1-8 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Black Bears have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Maine
|Stats
|UMass
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
15.8
29.7
Avg. Points Allowed
45.0
32.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.3
63.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
489.6
1
Giveaways
16
2
Takeaways
10