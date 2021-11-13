The UMass Minutemen (1-8) face the FCS Maine Black Bears.

Odds for Maine vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Maine and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

UMass' games have gone over 59.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 38.8 points per game, 20.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 15.2 points fewer than the 74.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Black Bears and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.5 total in this game is 1.8 points above the 57.7 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Maine Stats and Trends

Maine has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Black Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Maine's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Black Bears average 23.0 points per game, 22.0 fewer than the Minutemen give up per contest (45.0).

The Black Bears average 32.2 yards per game, 457.4 fewer yards than the 489.6 the Minutemen give up per outing.

This year, the Black Bears have one turnover, nine fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (10).

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 3-6-0 this year.

The Minutemen have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more seven times this year and have covered the spread twice.

UMass has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Minutemen put up 13.9 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Black Bears give up (29.7).

The Minutemen rack up 227.5 more yards per game (291.3) than the Black Bears give up per contest (63.8).

When UMass picks up more than 63.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 1-8 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times this season, 14 more turnovers than the Black Bears have forced (2).

Season Stats