C-USA opponents will do battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UAB Blazers (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 14.2 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Thundering Herd games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points above the 48.9 average total in Blazers games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Thundering Herd have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year, the Thundering Herd average 13.7 more points per game (36.0) than the Blazers surrender (22.3).

When Marshall scores more than 22.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd rack up 496.8 yards per game, 169.7 more yards than the 327.1 the Blazers allow per matchup.

In games that Marshall totals over 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.

UAB Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UAB is 5-3-0 this season.

This season, the Blazers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

UAB has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Blazers score 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.0).

UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.

The Blazers average per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (385.8).

UAB is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 385.8 yards.

The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats