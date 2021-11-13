Publish date:
Marshall vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 14.2 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Thundering Herd games this season feature an average total of 59.0 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points above the 48.9 average total in Blazers games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Thundering Herd have just two against the spread wins in six games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- This year, the Thundering Herd average 13.7 more points per game (36.0) than the Blazers surrender (22.3).
- When Marshall scores more than 22.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 496.8 yards per game, 169.7 more yards than the 327.1 the Blazers allow per matchup.
- In games that Marshall totals over 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UAB is 5-3-0 this season.
- This season, the Blazers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- UAB has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Blazers score 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.0).
- UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19.0 points.
- The Blazers average per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd give up (385.8).
- UAB is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 385.8 yards.
- The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|UAB
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
496.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
385.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
327.1
20
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
15