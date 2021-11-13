In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' 399 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Jaguars. He's been targeted 60 times and has collected 36 catches and three touchdowns (49.9 yards per game).

So far this season, 20.1% of the 298 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 30.8% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jones' 62 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Colts are 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Colts, Jones has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 274.6 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (2.6 per game). They are 32nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Jones was targeted five times and picked up 21 yards on three receptions.

Jones' over his last three games stat line reveals 15 catches for 156 yards and one touchdown. He put up 52.0 yards per game, and was targeted 23 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 60 20.1% 36 399 3 8 30.8% Laviska Shenault Jr. 49 16.4% 32 343 0 3 11.5% Dan Arnold 43 - 29 332 0 3 - Jamal Agnew 31 10.4% 21 211 1 3 11.5%

