Before placing any wagers on Matt Ryan's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has passed for 2,157 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (209-of-301), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions (269.6 yards per game).

He also has 37 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 4.6 yards per game on the ground.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.5% of the time.

Ryan accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 301 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Dallas

Ryan averaged 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs twice.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

Ryan put together a 343-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 76.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

He tacked on five carries for eight yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 825 passing yards (275.0 per game) while connecting on 68 of 97 passes (70.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed 10 times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 57 18.8% 36 546 1 9 20.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 47 15.5% 38 459 5 9 20.5% Calvin Ridley 52 17.1% 31 281 2 10 22.7%

