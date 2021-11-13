Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Matt Ryan's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has passed for 2,157 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (209-of-301), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions (269.6 yards per game).
  • He also has 37 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 4.6 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.5% of the time.
  • Ryan accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 301 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Ryan averaged 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Ryan put together a 343-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 76.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • He tacked on five carries for eight yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 825 passing yards (275.0 per game) while connecting on 68 of 97 passes (70.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

57

18.8%

36

546

1

9

20.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

47

15.5%

38

459

5

9

20.5%

Calvin Ridley

52

17.1%

31

281

2

10

22.7%

