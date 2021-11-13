Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has passed for 2,157 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (209-of-301), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions (269.6 yards per game).
- He also has 37 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 4.6 yards per game on the ground.
- The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.5% of the time.
- Ryan accounts for 61.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 44 of his 301 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Ryan averaged 259.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 31.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the Cowboys, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Ryan put together a 343-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 76.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- He tacked on five carries for eight yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Ryan has put up 825 passing yards (275.0 per game) while connecting on 68 of 97 passes (70.1% completion percentage), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 11 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per game.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
57
18.8%
36
546
1
9
20.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
47
15.5%
38
459
5
9
20.5%
Calvin Ridley
52
17.1%
31
281
2
10
22.7%
