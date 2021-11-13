Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Matthew Stafford for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals meet in Week 10 when Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) play the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has 2,771 passing yards (307.9 ypg), completing 68.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 37 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Stafford has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 59.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford threw for 347 passing yards in one matchup against the 49ers, 57.5 yards above his over/under for Monday.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Stafford went 31-for-48 (64.6%) for 294 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
  • He also added 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Stafford has racked up 933 passing yards (311.0 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage (80-for-121) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

