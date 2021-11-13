Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has 2,771 passing yards (307.9 ypg), completing 68.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 37 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Stafford has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 59.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford threw for 347 passing yards in one matchup against the 49ers, 57.5 yards above his over/under for Monday.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the 49ers.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Stafford went 31-for-48 (64.6%) for 294 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- He also added 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Stafford has racked up 933 passing yards (311.0 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage (80-for-121) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
