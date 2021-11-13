In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Matthew Stafford for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals meet in Week 10 when Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) play the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has 2,771 passing yards (307.9 ypg), completing 68.2% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 37 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per game.

The Rams have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Stafford has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 59.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford threw for 347 passing yards in one matchup against the 49ers, 57.5 yards above his over/under for Monday.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.0 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Stafford went 31-for-48 (64.6%) for 294 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

He also added 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Stafford has racked up 933 passing yards (311.0 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage (80-for-121) over his last three appearances, tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8%

