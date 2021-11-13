Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mecole Hardman, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 10 when Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hardman has racked up 372 receiving yards (41.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 38 passes on 53 targets.
  • Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.
  • Hardman has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Hardman is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
  • Hardman has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.
  • The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Raiders have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Hardman was targeted six times and totaled 20 yards on three receptions.
  • Hardman has totaled 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets over his last three outings.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mecole Hardman

53

14.0%

38

372

1

9

18.8%

Tyreek Hill

101

26.7%

68

772

6

11

22.9%

Travis Kelce

79

20.9%

54

628

5

7

14.6%

Byron Pringle

25

6.6%

18

255

2

1

2.1%

