Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mecole Hardman, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 10 when Hardman and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds

Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hardman has racked up 372 receiving yards (41.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 38 passes on 53 targets.

Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.

Hardman has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hardman's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hardman is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Hardman has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.

The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Hardman was targeted six times and totaled 20 yards on three receptions.

Hardman has totaled 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets over his last three outings.

Hardman's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

Powered By Data Skrive