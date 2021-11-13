Publish date:
Mecole Hardman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Odds
Mecole Hardman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hardman has racked up 372 receiving yards (41.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 38 passes on 53 targets.
- Hardman has been the target of 14.0% (53 total) of his team's 378 passing attempts this season.
- Hardman has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Hardman is averaging 33 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Hardman has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.
- The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Raiders have given up 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Hardman was targeted six times and totaled 20 yards on three receptions.
- Hardman has totaled 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game), hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets over his last three outings.
Hardman's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Byron Pringle
25
6.6%
18
255
2
1
2.1%
